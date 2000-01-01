🪐 PeerWeb

Decentralized Website Hosting via WebTorrent

🤔 What is PeerWeb?

PeerWeb is a revolutionary way to host and share websites using WebTorrent technology. Instead of relying on centralized servers, websites are distributed across a peer-to-peer network, making them censorship-resistant and always available. 🌍✨

📤 Quick Upload

📁

Drag & Drop Your Website

Drop a folder with your website files

📚 How to Use PeerWeb

🎨 Create your website - Build a static website with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and assets
📤 Upload via drag & drop - Simply drag your website folder to the upload area above
🔗 Share the link - Your site gets a unique PeerWeb link that works anywhere
🌍 Keep hosting - Leave this tab open or use our desktop client for permanent hosting

💡 Load Existing Site

To load a website from a torrent hash, enter it below:

🎯 Just the hash! PeerWeb automatically adds the magnet link prefix and trackers.

🧪 Demos

Functionality test page:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=90c020bd252639622a14895a0fad713b91e0130c


SomaFM on PeerWeb:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=908d19242ae1461f333a516d1f8b89c13ef2d259


Chess on PeerWeb:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=1e14b1ba7fcd03e5f165d53ed8223a333349db04


Text Editor app on PeerWeb:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=4e5f1204dcec68195bfcc89f9410a0b70a0ddfac

🐛 Debug Mode

For developers and troubleshooting, add &debug=true to see detailed progress:

https://peerweb.lol?orc=ABC123DEF456...&debug=true

🚀 Advanced Options

💾 Smart Caching

PeerWeb caches visited sites for lightning-fast loading! 🚀

🏃‍♂️ Instant Loading - Cached sites load immediately
💽 IndexedDB Storage - Persistent across browser sessions
🧹 Auto Cleanup - Old cache expires after 7 days
🔒 Secure Storage - Only cached after DOMPurify sanitization


🛡️ Security Features

Enhanced security with DOMPurify integration! 🔒

🧼 XSS Protection - All HTML sanitized with DOMPurify
🚫 Malicious Code Removal - Dangerous tags and attributes filtered
📦 Sandboxed Execution - Sites run in isolated iframe environment
🔍 Content Validation - All resources validated before display

📋 Requirements for PeerWeb Sites

📄 Must contain an index.html file (in root or subfolder)
🔗 All resources should use relative paths
⚡ Only static content (HTML, CSS, JS, images, fonts, etc.)
🔒 Files are served in a sandboxed environment for security
📱 Responsive design recommended for best experience
🧹 Content is automatically sanitized for security

✨ Benefits

🚫 Censorship Resistant - No central point of failure
💰 Cost Effective - No hosting fees ever
🌍 Global Distribution - Automatically distributed worldwide
📱 Always Available - Works as long as peers are online
🔒 Secure - Sandboxed execution with XSS protection
📈 Real-time Progress - See download progress and peer statistics
⚡ Fast Loading - Smart caching for instant repeat visits
🎯 Simple URLs - Just add the torrent hash to any PeerWeb site
💾 Offline Ready - Cached sites work without internet