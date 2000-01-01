🪐 PeerWeb
Decentralized Website Hosting via WebTorrent
🤔 What is PeerWeb?
PeerWeb is a revolutionary way to host and share websites using WebTorrent technology. Instead of relying on centralized servers, websites are distributed across a peer-to-peer network, making them censorship-resistant and always available. 🌍✨
📤 Quick Upload
Drag & Drop Your Website
Drop a folder with your website files
📚 How to Use PeerWeb
💡 Load Existing Site
To load a website from a torrent hash, enter it below:
🎯 Just the hash! PeerWeb automatically adds the magnet link prefix and trackers.
🧪 Demos
Functionality test page:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=90c020bd252639622a14895a0fad713b91e0130c
SomaFM on PeerWeb:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=908d19242ae1461f333a516d1f8b89c13ef2d259
Chess on PeerWeb:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=1e14b1ba7fcd03e5f165d53ed8223a333349db04
Text Editor app on PeerWeb:
https://peerweb.lol/?orc=4e5f1204dcec68195bfcc89f9410a0b70a0ddfac
🐛 Debug Mode
For developers and troubleshooting, add &debug=true to see detailed progress:
https://peerweb.lol?orc=ABC123DEF456...&debug=true
🚀 Advanced Options
💾 Smart Caching
PeerWeb caches visited sites for lightning-fast loading! 🚀
🛡️ Security Features
Enhanced security with DOMPurify integration! 🔒